Brazil sees 232 new COVID-19 deaths, 10,693 cases
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 31-10-2021 03:40 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 03:40 IST
Brazil recorded 232 new COVID-19 deaths and 10,693 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.
More than 607,000 people have now died from the virus in Brazil, the data show, the world's second highest official tally after the United States.
