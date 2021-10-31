Left Menu

Brazil sees 232 new COVID-19 deaths, 10,693 cases

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 31-10-2021 03:40 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 03:40 IST
Brazil sees 232 new COVID-19 deaths, 10,693 cases
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil recorded 232 new COVID-19 deaths and 10,693 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

More than 607,000 people have now died from the virus in Brazil, the data show, the world's second highest official tally after the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Blood count test must for every fever patient, Mathura health officials told  

Blood count test must for every fever patient, Mathura health officials told...

 India
4
Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

 Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021