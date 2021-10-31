Left Menu

Mexico reports 3,478 new coronavirus cases, 325 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 31-10-2021 04:27 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 04:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's health ministry reported 3,478 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 325 more fatalities on Saturday, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 288,276 and the total number of cases to 3,805,765.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both COVID-19 cases and deaths.

