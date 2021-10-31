Russia reports daily record of new COVID-19 cases
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-10-2021
Russia on Sunday reported 40,993 new COVID-19 infections, its highest single-day case tally since the start of the pandemic.
The country's coronavirus task force also reported 1,158 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours.
