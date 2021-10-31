Left Menu

Gehlot advises people to follow Covid protocols during festivities

In India as well, the cases of corona have increased as compared to earlier. There were 32 active cases.So far, 8,954 people died since the outbreak of the pandemic.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-10-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 16:12 IST
Gehlot advises people to follow Covid protocols during festivities
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday advised people to follow the COVID-19 protocols during the festive period as the number of cases are rising rapidly in many countries.

''I would like to make people aware that the cases of corona are increasing rapidly in many countries in the world. In India as well, the cases of corona have increased as compared to earlier. Do not forget to follow the Covid protocol in this happy festive atmosphere,'' Gehlot said in a tweet.

He also asked people to wear masks and maintain social distancing, besides getting both the doses of the vaccine against the virus.

In Rajasthan, three positive cases were reported on Saturday. There were 32 active cases.

So far, 8,954 people died since the outbreak of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021