Gehlot advises people to follow Covid protocols during festivities

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday advised people to follow the COVID-19 protocols during the festive period as the number of cases are rising rapidly in many countries.
''I would like to make people aware that the cases of corona are increasing rapidly in many countries in the world. In India as well, the cases of corona have increased as compared to earlier. Do not forget to follow the Covid protocol in this happy festive atmosphere,'' Gehlot said in a tweet.
He also asked people to wear masks and maintain social distancing, besides getting both the doses of the vaccine against the virus.
In Rajasthan, three positive cases were reported on Saturday. There were 32 active cases.
So far, 8,954 people died since the outbreak of the pandemic.
