Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS Delhi

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Sunday was discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi after the treatment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 18:12 IST
Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS Delhi
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Sunday was discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi after the treatment. Dr Singh got discharged at 5:20 pm from AIIMS, Delhi. He was admitted to AIIMS on October 13 and was under the observation of doctors since then.

He had complained of weakness, hospital sources had said. Earlier this month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the hospital to meet him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

