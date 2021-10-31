Left Menu

Britain's COVID-19 cases down 13.5% over past week

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-10-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 21:37 IST
Britain has reported 38,009 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Sunday, meaning cases reported between Oct. 25 and Oct. 31 were down by 13.5% compared with the previous seven days.

A further 74 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, meaning the seven-day total was up by almost 16% from the previous week.

Changes in the number of deaths typically lag those for cases. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

