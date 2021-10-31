Man administered COVID-19 vaccine instead of anti-rabies jab in Jharkhand, probe ordered
A 50-year-old man, who had rushed to a health centre in Palamu district after being bitten by a dog, was mistakenly administered a dose of COVID-19 vaccine instead of an anti-rabies jab, a senior official said on Sunday.Raju Singh, who received dog-bite injuries in Naudiha village on Saturday, had already taken two doses of the Covid vaccine, he said. The attending doctor had clearly prescribed anti-rabies injection for Singh, who is currently under observation, Kumar said.
A 50-year-old man, who had rushed to a health centre in Palamu district after being bitten by a dog, was mistakenly administered a dose of COVID-19 vaccine instead of an anti-rabies jab, a senior official said on Sunday.
Raju Singh, who received dog-bite injuries in Naudiha village on Saturday, had already taken two doses of the Covid vaccine, he said. Chief Medical Officer-cum-Civil Surgeon of the district, Anil Kumar, told PTI it is a case of “sheer negligence” on the part of the health worker on duty, and added that a probe has been ordered.
Disciplinary action would be initiated against the erring health worker, if found guilty, he said. The attending doctor had clearly prescribed anti-rabies injection for Singh, who is currently under observation, Kumar said.
