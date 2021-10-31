Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 22:17 IST
IOA meeting on Monday, to decide venue of AGM
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will hold its executive council meeting in person here on Monday to decide the venue of its Annual General Body meeting, which will elect its president and other office bearers on December 19.

The term of the current office bearers will end in December and a new set of office bearers will have to be elected.

One of the agenda items of the executive council meeting said: ''To fix AGM/SGM on Dec 19, 2021 and to decide on venue, time and authorize president and secretary General to decide the agenda and circulate to the members by Nov 9, 2021.'' Incumbent president Narinder Batra is expected to seek re-election for another four-year term.

