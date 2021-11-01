Left Menu

French COVID-19 hospitalisations show highest daily rise for 6 weeks

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care rose by 7 in 24 hours to 1,046 and by 28 over a week. France also registered 12 new deaths from the epidemic, taking the total to 117,755.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-11-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 00:04 IST
French COVID-19 hospitalisations show highest daily rise for 6 weeks
  • Country:
  • France

French health authorities said on Sunday the number of people hospitalised because of COVID-19 went up by 48 over the past 24 hours to reach 6,572, the highest daily increase since Sept 6. Daily new infections stood at 6,329, a 26.5% rise from a week ago, and the seven-day moving average of daily new cases reached a five-week high of 5,858.

The cumulative total of new cases now stands at 7.17 million. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care rose by 7 in 24 hours to 1,046 and by 28 over a week.

France also registered 12 new deaths from the epidemic, taking the total to 117,755.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New-look Billie Jean King Cup Finals set to start, but big names missing; Tennis-Krejcikova thrilled to be leading Czech charge at Billie Jean King Cup Finals and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New-look Billie Jean King Cup Finals set to star...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021