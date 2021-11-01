Take pro-active steps to control spread of Zika virus cases: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to officials

Lucknow, Oct 31 (PT) Taking cognisance of Zika virus cases in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to run the 'Vishesh Sanchari Rog Niyantran Abhiyan' (special communicable diseases control campaign) and the 'Dastak' campaign in a proactive manner, the government said.

In a statement issued here, Adityanath said some cases of Zika virus have been reported from Kanpur, and proper steps should be taken for safety and treatment of the affected patients.

Zika virus spreads through mosquitoes, and hence getting rid of them is the safe way out, he said.

He added that cleanliness, sanitisation, fogging and anti-larval spraying should be done continuously. This will prove to be effective in controlling Zika virus and other communicable diseases, he said.

Three people, including two Indian Air Force personnel, on Saturday had tested positive for the Zika virus in Kanpur, officials had said.

''With three fresh cases of Zika virus infected persons, the tally reached four. All the three fresh cases are males, of which two are IAF personnel, and one is a civilian,'' Chief Medical Officer of Kanpur, Dr Nepal Singh said on Saturday.

Kanpur reported its first ever Zika case on October 23 when an IAF warrant officer tested positive for the Zika virus, Singh added.

