Brazil sees 130 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,761 cases
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 01-11-2021 03:24 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 03:24 IST
Brazil recorded 130 new COVID-19 deaths and 6,761 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.
Nearly 608,000 people have died from the virus in Brazil, official data show, the second highest official total in the world after the United States.
