Brazil sees 130 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,761 cases

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 01-11-2021 03:24 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 03:24 IST
Brazil recorded 130 new COVID-19 deaths and 6,761 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Nearly 608,000 people have died from the virus in Brazil, official data show, the second highest official total in the world after the United States.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

