Cambodia reopens to 'new way of life' after beating COVID-19 vaccine target

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen declared his country reopen and ready for a new way of life on Monday, having surpassed its COVID-19 vaccination target and recorded one of Asia's highest inoculation rates. Cambodia has vaccinated nearly 86% if its more than 16 million people, with two million given booster shots already and 300,000 school children https://reut.rs/3GE19a5 age 5 set to be inoculated on Monday alone.

Reuters | Phnom Penh | Updated: 01-11-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 10:00 IST
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen declared his country reopen and ready for a new way of life on Monday, having surpassed its COVID-19 vaccination target and recorded one of Asia's highest inoculation rates. Cambodia has vaccinated nearly 86% of its more than 16 million people, with two million given booster shots already and 300,000 school children age 5 set to be inoculated on Monday alone. The ratio is similar to that of Singapore.

Hun Sen, said it was time to get on with life. "From now on, the full reopening of the country in all areas and living with COVID-19 in a new way of life starts from today," he said.

"I won't be in a crab cave anymore," he said. Cambodia has recorded more than 118,522 coronavirus cases and 2,788 deaths overall, the vast majority this year. The country, among the poorest in Asia, has been lauded for its early success in administering vaccines.

Hun Sen said the government had a supply of 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for boosters and more were on order. The country reopened its theatres and museums at the weekend, reflecting a decline in new coronavirus cases.

It will also reopen three tourist locations to vaccinated visitors from the end of this month, with quarantine reduced to five days in Sihanoukville, nearby Koh Rong and Koh Kong provinces.

