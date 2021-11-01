Singapore may see 2,000 COVID-19 deaths annually - minister
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 01-11-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 10:38 IST
Singapore could see as many as 2,000 COVID-19 deaths annually, Janil Puthucheary, a senior minister of state said in parliament on Monday.
The minister did not specify how many years that estimate might apply for.
