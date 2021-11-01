Singapore may see 2,000 COVID-19 deaths annually - minister

Singapore could see as many as 2,000 COVID-19 deaths annually, Janil Puthucheary, a senior minister of state said in parliament on Monday.

The minister did not specify how many years that estimate might apply for.

