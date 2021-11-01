Left Menu

Indonesian researchers breed 'good' mosquitoes to combat dengue

It is not, however, found in dengue-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, according to non-profit World Mosquito Program (WMP), which initiated the research. "In principle we are breeding the 'good' mosquitoes," said Purwanti, a WMP community cadre.

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 11:08 IST
Indonesian researchers breed 'good' mosquitoes to combat dengue
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Researchers in Indonesia have found a way to fight disease-bearing mosquitoes by breeding a species of insect which carries a kind of bacteria that prevents viruses like dengue from growing inside them. Wolbachia is a common bacteria that occurs naturally in 60% of insect species, including some mosquitoes, fruit flies, moths, dragonflies, and butterflies. It is not, however, found in dengue-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, according to the non-profit World Mosquito Program (WMP), which initiated the research.

"In principle, we are breeding the 'good' mosquitoes," said Purwanti, a WMP community cadre. "The mosquitoes carrying dengue will mate with mosquitoes carrying Wolbachia, which will produce Wolbachia mosquitoes - the 'good' mosquitoes. So even if they bite people, it won't affect them". Since 2017, a joint study conducted by WMP at Australia's Monash University and Indonesia's Gadjah Mada University has been releasing lab-bred Wolbachia mosquitoes across a few dengue fever 'red zones' in the Indonesian city of Yogyakarta.

The trial results, published by the New England Journal of Medicine in June, showed that deploying mosquitoes with Wolbachia reduced dengue cases by as much as 77% and hospitalizations by up to 86%. "We're confident in this technology, particularly for areas where the Aedes aegypti mosquito is the most responsible (infection) factor," WMP lead researcher Adi Utarini, who has been working on Indonesia's Eliminate Dengue Program since 2011, told Reuters.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), global dengue infections have risen rapidly in recent decades, with about half of the world's population now at risk. An estimated 100-400 million infections are reported every year. "All three of my children have been infected with dengue and hospitalized... It's always on my mind, thinking about how to keep my village healthy and clean," said 62-year-old Sri Purwaningsih, whose family volunteered for the WMP program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021