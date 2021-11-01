Australia eased its international border restrictions on Monday for the first time during the pandemic, allowing some of its vaccinated public to travel freely and many families to reunite, sparking emotional embraces at airports. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies endorsed in Rome a global minimum tax aimed at stopping big business from hiding profits in tax havens, and also agreed to get more COVID vaccines to poorer nations. * Britain will send 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to developing countries by the end of this year, in what Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell other world leaders is a much-needed step to speed up the post-pandemic economic recovery.

AMERICAS * The United States is delivering an additional 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, a senior U.S. administration official told Reuters, increasing to 4 million the total number of shots donated by Washington to the self-ruled island.

* Mexico's health ministry said it had received nearly 6 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses against COVID-19 as pressure grows on the government to widen its vaccination roll-out to include children. ASIA-PACIFIC

* New Zealand will extend coronavirus curbs for another week in its largest city of Auckland, but ease some after that, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, with the country logging another day of record new infections. * A declassified U.S. intelligence report saying it was plausible that the COVID-19 pandemic originated in a laboratory is unscientific and has no credibility, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a statement on Sunday.

* Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen declared his country reopen and ready for a new way of life on Monday, having surpassed its COVID-19 vaccination target and recorded one of Asia's highest inoculation rates. * Hundreds of vaccinated foreign tourists are scheduled to arrive in Bangkok on Monday, the first wave of visitors to Thailand in 18 months who will not have to undergo quarantine for the coronavirus.

* Beijing's Universal Studios theme park boosted health monitoring and tested all staff after it was informed by health authorities that close contacts of COVID-19 cases visited the resort on Oct. 24, it said in a social media post. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The European Commission suspended funding for its COVID-19 operations to the World Health Organization's programs in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to concerns over the U.N. agency's handling of a sexual abuse scandal. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Takeda Pharmaceutical, the Japanese partner for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, is preparing to seek regulatory approval for a roll-out in Japan early next year, its top executive said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Australian home prices raced to fresh heights in October, piling pressure on the country's central bank to open the door to interest rates rise well before the current projection of 2024. * Taiwan's central bank Governor Yang Chin-long said any interest rate hike depends on three conditions - the inflation outlook, rates in neighboring countries, and the government's COVID-related efforts to revitalize the economy.

* Australian job advertisements rebounded sharply in October from three months of decline as coronavirus lockdowns began to ease in Sydney and Melbourne, boding well for a rapid recovery in the labor market.

