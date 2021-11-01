Left Menu

Mumbai reports 315 fresh COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Mumbai has reported 315 fresh COVID-19 infections and 429 recoveries in the past 24 hours, said Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-11-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 13:38 IST
Mumbai reports 315 fresh COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai has reported 315 fresh COVID-19 infections and 429 recoveries in the past 24 hours, said Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Monday. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai today, Pednekar said, "315 new infections, 429 recoveries were reported in Mumbai in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the city is 3,849."

Meanwhile, India has reported 12,514 new COVID-19 cases and 251 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Monday. The country's active caseload stands at 1,58,817 and a total of 1,06,31,24,205 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

