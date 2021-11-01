Left Menu

Former PM Manmohan Singh's wife expresses gratitude to doctors, well-wishers after his discharge

Following the discharge of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) a day before, his wife Gursharan Kaur on Monday expressed gratitude towards the doctors, nurses and numerous well-wishers for their support.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 15:07 IST
Former PM Manmohan Singh's wife expresses gratitude to doctors, well-wishers after his discharge
Former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the discharge of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) a day before, his wife Gursharan Kaur on Monday expressed gratitude towards the doctors, nurses and numerous well-wishers for their support. "My family and I are pleased to inform our all friends and well-wishers that Dr Manmohan Singh is recovering from his bout of dengue fever," Kaur said in an official statement.

"We would like to convey our special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and support staff of AIIMS and numerous well-wishers for their whole-hearted support and hard work for his speedy recovery," she added. Dr Singh got discharged at 5:20 pm on Sunday from AIIMS, Delhi. He was admitted to AIIMS on October 13 following the complaint of weakness and was under the observation of doctors since then. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021