Left Menu

German minister calls for vaccine centers to be reactivated

Germanys outgoing health minister is calling on state governments to reactivate some specialised COVID-19 vaccination centers that were closed in the late summer to help administer booster shots as new coronavirus infections increase rapidly.Germanys standing committee on vaccination currently recommends booster shots for over-70s and a few other groups, but the health ministry has said that everyone is in principle entitled to one drawing criticism from a group representing doctors.The countrys vaccination campaign has slowed considerably since the summer.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 01-11-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 15:15 IST
German minister calls for vaccine centers to be reactivated
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's outgoing health minister is calling on state governments to reactivate some specialised COVID-19 vaccination centers that were closed in the late summer to help administer booster shots as new coronavirus infections increase rapidly.

Germany's standing committee on vaccination currently recommends booster shots for over-70s and a few other groups, but the health ministry has said that everyone is in principle entitled to one — drawing criticism from a group representing doctors.

The country's vaccination campaign has slowed considerably since the summer. According to official figures, about two-thirds of the population of 83 million has been fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, the number of new infections has risen constantly in recent weeks. On Monday, the number of new cases over the past seven days stood at 154.8 per 100,000 residents — up from 110.1 a week earlier.

"In order to make possible a booster vaccination for as many as possible as quickly as possible, states should get the vaccination centers that they have kept on standby since the end of September ready to start again now," Health Minister Jens Spahn was quoted as telling Monday's edition of the daily Rheinische Post.

Spahn also called for regional authorities to send invitations to all over-60s to get another shot. Specialised vaccination centers did a significant part of the work in Germany's initial vaccination campaign, but many have been closed or mothballed as the campaign slowed down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021