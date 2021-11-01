A study in the city of Buenos Aires confirms high efficacy of the Sputnik V in protecting individuals aged 60+

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the results of a comprehensive real-world study by the Ministry of Health of the City of Buenos Aires (Argentina) confirming the high efficacy of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in protecting individuals aged at least 60 years.

The study has been published by The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), one of the leading peer-reviewed medical journals, and is available at: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2785597 The study included over 660,000 individuals aged at least 60 years, vaccinated with Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, or Sinopharm vaccines and residing in the city of Buenos Aires. Statistical analysis was performed from June 1 to June 15, 2021.

Sputnik V was the leading vaccine in terms of the number of vaccinated individuals in the study: more than 63% of study participants were fully vaccinated with Sputnik V.

Results of the study are showing that infection rates decreased by over 88% among those who received the full vaccination against COVID (2 doses). The full vaccination was associated with a 96.6% reduction in mortality.

Also, the full vaccination schedule was associated with a 94.2% reduction of all-cause deaths among those aged at least 80 years and 98.2% among those aged 70 to 79 years.

Therefore the study reconfirms the great efficacy of Sputnik V in protecting the elderly.

A different study by the Ministry of Health of the Buenos Aires province in June 2021 demonstrated that the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine (the single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine) had 78.6-83.7% efficacy among persons aged 60-79 years.

Sputnik V has become a significant part of the immunization program in the city of Buenos Aires. Most of the vaccinated subjects have been administered the Russian vaccine, reducing the amount of new COVID cases at least 15 times over the last 5 months.

Moreover, Sputnik V is one of the main vaccines used during the vaccination campaign throughout Argentina, providing for a 35 times reduction in new COVID cases during 4 months. Sputnik V has played a decisive role in protecting the population of Argentina and helping the country to stay among the leaders in the fight against coronavirus.

