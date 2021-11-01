Left Menu

Covid: 11 new cases in Ladakh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 01-11-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 16:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Ladakh recorded 11 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the infection tally to 20,962, officials said on Monday. The number of active cases stands at 67 -- 62 in Leh and five in Kargil district, they said.

Authorities have declared Shalok Tsemphukpa Matho area of Leh district as micro containment zone in view of positive cases there, officials said.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Nine patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the overall recoveries to 20,687, they said, adding all the new cases were reported from Leh. A total of 388 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

There was no death reported due to Covid in Ladakh on Sunday.

