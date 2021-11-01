Delhi's draft electoral roll sees fall of over one lakh voters

Delhi's draft electoral roll published on Monday shows the total number of voters falling by one lakh in the city compared to the last roll published in January, officials said.

The total number of electors in Delhi stands at 1,47,95,549 in the draft roll, with the names of 3,19,222 voters, including over 59,000 who died, deleted and those of 2,16,702 added, according to the data shared by Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh at a press conference here.

He said there is a net decrease of 1,02,520 electors in the draft roll.

''Of these (deleted names), 59,423 were such voters who had died, and 2,51,062 had permanently shifted out of Delhi and 8,737 names had duplicate entries, so, these were deleted accordingly,'' Singh said.

There is a decrease in the number of both male and female voters since January 15 when the last electoral roll was published.

Asked if the deaths were largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, the CEO said, the cause of death is not known to poll authorities, ''so, we cannot say if that was a factor''.

According to the health department bulletin of the Delhi government issued on Sunday, 25,091 people have died due to coronavirus infection since the outbreak of the pandemic here in March 2020.

The number of male, females and third gender electors in the latest roll are 80,88,031; 67,06,570; and 948, respectively.

The numbers for the last roll were – 81,58,180; 67,38,976 and 913 respectively.

With the release of the draft electoral roll, the Election Commission has also begun the process to induct new voters, who have either turned 18 or will complete that age by January 1 next year, in the electoral list.

"Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll with respect to January 1, 2022, as the qualifying date, has commenced in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi, with the draft publication of electoral roll on November 1, 2021," the CEO said.

Besides, including new voters, another objective for the summary revision exercise is to give opportunities for correction in electors' particulars and also to invite objections against any wrong inclusion in the electoral roll.

People can file claims and objections by November 30.

"Special camps at all polling station locations, as also for homeless citizens at DUSIB shelter and other places will be held,'' a senior official said.

Final electoral rolls would be published on January 5, 2022.

Delhi has 70 Assembly constituencies (ACs) and seven Lok Sabha seats. Matiala Assembly constituency has the maximum (4,28,340) electors while Delhi Cantonment has the minimum (1,10,255) in that category.

Among Assembly seats, Tilak Nagar (AC-29) has the highest gender ratio at 950, while Tughlakabad (AC-52) has the lowest at 684. Thirty-six seats have a gender ratio more than the state's gender ratio – 829.

