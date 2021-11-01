Left Menu

Union minister Naik in Goa hospital after complaining of dizziness; discharged

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-11-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 18:42 IST
Union minister Shripad Naik, who was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after he complained of giddiness, was discharged on Monday, a senior official said.

Goa Medical College and Hospital Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar told reporters that Naik was admitted to the state-run medical facility here in the wee hours of Sunday after he complained of giddiness.

The BJP MP from North Goa was kept under observation at the hospital during which all his health parameters were found to be normal except his blood pressure which was on a higher side, he said.

According to the GMCH dean, Naik (69) had suffered transient ischemic attack (TIA) - a temporary blockage of blood flow to the brain - which he said is common in his age.

Bandekar said the BJP leader has been discharged from the hospital, but he would be kept under observation at his residence.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who is on a two-day visit to Goa, met Naik in the hospital and enquired about his health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

