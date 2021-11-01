Left Menu

Ministry of Ayush to release videos on '6th Ayurveda Day'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be the chief guest of the celebrations, while Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, will preside over the function.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 20:05 IST
Ministry of Ayush to release videos on ‘6th Ayurveda Day’
The Ministry will also launch a short film based on scientific achievements in the field of ‘Ayurveda Poshan’. Image Credit: ANI
To exhibit the strength of Ayurveda in our daily regimen of food through innovative and healthy recipes, the Ministry of Ayush will release videos prepared by the National Institute of Ayurveda on the occasion of '6th Ayurveda Day' tomorrow, November 2nd.

Union Minister of State for Ayush, Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai, and Minister for Medical, Health and Ayush, Government of Rajasthan, Dr Ragyu Sharma, will be the guests of honour.

Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Jaipur City MP Ramcharan Bohra and MLA & Chief Whip In Rajasthan Assembly Dr Mahesh Joshi will be the special guests.

The Ministry will also launch a short film based on scientific achievements in the field of 'Ayurveda Poshan'. The film has been made by Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Ayush.

Among other important events that will take place during the celebrations include the launch of a web portal, the unveiling of Ayurveda Swasthya Samiksha Booklet and Ayurveda for Poshan document, release of NIA Nutri Cookies, unveiling of various CCRAS publications and release of manuscript publications.

The Ayurveda Day celebrations are being held under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. The theme this year is 'Ayurveda for Poshan'.

Various other ministries including the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Food Processing Industries and Ministry of Education will also participate in the celebrations.

Ayurveda Food Expo will be a major attraction of the event. It will exhibit the strength of Ayurveda in Food Sector by showcasing various Innovative recipes like Ready-to-eat healthy foods and others. It will serve as the ideal platform to bring together various stakeholders of Ayurveda under one roof.

As part of celebrations, all National Institutes and Research Councils under the aegis of the Ministry of Ayush will organize events related to the theme 'Ayurveda for Poshan', including a national seminar, public lectures, medical camps, and quiz and other competitions.

All National Institutes and Research Councils will also explore the possibility of launching Ayush products like toffees, biscuits, cookies, tea etc of high nutritional value, which have been developed by them on the principles of Ayurveda.

(With Inputs from PIB)

