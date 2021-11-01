Left Menu

TN's daily COVID-19 numbers fall below 1000 after nearly a year

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-11-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 20:29 IST
TN's daily COVID-19 numbers fall below 1000 after nearly a year
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's daily Covid infections dropped below the 1,000 mark on Monday, after an 11-month gap, when the state recorded 990 new cases.

The declining trend of active cases also continued, with the numbers being 11,309, according to a government bulletin here.

The active cases stood at 11,492 on Sunday.

Earlier, the state witnessed new infections below the 1000 mark on December 28, 2020 when 957 fresh infections emerged.

The total number of persons who tested positive till date was 27,03,613.

As many as 1,153 persons were cured of the virus on Monday, pushing the overall recoveries to 26,56,168.

Following 20 fresh deaths, the toll touched 36,136.

Coimbatore (117) and Chennai with 111 new cases topped the districts in terms of fresh cases.

Mayiladuthurai reported nil infections, while eight districts in the state recorded new cases in single digits.

Meanwhile, with the reduction in cases, the government sounded a note of caution, warning against any laxity in following Covid-19 protocol and administering of vaccine.

''As we hit below 1000 positives after several months after a lot of dedicated work by your field teams in following up Hon'ble CM directions, CS (chief secretary) guidance and also implementing the public health measures we need to ensure that common people do not and should not jump and start celebrating but rather view it as a time for introspection,'' Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan told district collectors.

In his message to them, he said only when the majority started following the public health measures of mask, social distancing and started taking to vaccinations in the month of May onwards when the threat of ''catching covid and death was real,'' the cases started coming down. Unfortunately people are throwing caution to the winds by not only not using face mask in public places but also avoiding vaccinations--both first dose and those eligible for the second one, he said.

''Instead of burying and suppressing the virus, public seem to be giving it an open invitation for its resurgence.'' ''We need to approach the coming days and a few more months till all eligible get vaccinated with a lot of caution,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
2
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021