TN's daily COVID-19 numbers fall below 1000 after nearly a year

Tamil Nadu's daily Covid infections dropped below the 1,000 mark on Monday, after an 11-month gap, when the state recorded 990 new cases.

The declining trend of active cases also continued, with the numbers being 11,309, according to a government bulletin here.

The active cases stood at 11,492 on Sunday.

Earlier, the state witnessed new infections below the 1000 mark on December 28, 2020 when 957 fresh infections emerged.

The total number of persons who tested positive till date was 27,03,613.

As many as 1,153 persons were cured of the virus on Monday, pushing the overall recoveries to 26,56,168.

Following 20 fresh deaths, the toll touched 36,136.

Coimbatore (117) and Chennai with 111 new cases topped the districts in terms of fresh cases.

Mayiladuthurai reported nil infections, while eight districts in the state recorded new cases in single digits.

Meanwhile, with the reduction in cases, the government sounded a note of caution, warning against any laxity in following Covid-19 protocol and administering of vaccine.

''As we hit below 1000 positives after several months after a lot of dedicated work by your field teams in following up Hon'ble CM directions, CS (chief secretary) guidance and also implementing the public health measures we need to ensure that common people do not and should not jump and start celebrating but rather view it as a time for introspection,'' Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan told district collectors.

In his message to them, he said only when the majority started following the public health measures of mask, social distancing and started taking to vaccinations in the month of May onwards when the threat of ''catching covid and death was real,'' the cases started coming down. Unfortunately people are throwing caution to the winds by not only not using face mask in public places but also avoiding vaccinations--both first dose and those eligible for the second one, he said.

''Instead of burying and suppressing the virus, public seem to be giving it an open invitation for its resurgence.'' ''We need to approach the coming days and a few more months till all eligible get vaccinated with a lot of caution,'' he added.

