Vaccine program for 5-11 year-olds to be fully operational by next week-White House

A U.S. program to administer coronavirus vaccinations to children aged 5 to 11 will be fully operational by the week of Nov. 8, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters via a virtual briefing, Zients also said 15 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for younger children have begun the shipping process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)