Vaccine program for 5-11 year-olds to be fully operational by next week-White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 21:18 IST
- Country:
- United States
A U.S. program to administer coronavirus vaccinations to children aged 5 to 11 will be fully operational by the week of Nov. 8, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters via a virtual briefing, Zients also said 15 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for younger children have begun the shipping process.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- Jeff Zients
- Pfizer
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
White House says it is pushing OPEC to address oil supply issue
White House says it has made clear concerns about China's military developments
Biden was briefed on Haiti after kidnappings -White House
Three Indian Americans appointed as White House fellows
White house says has made clear concerns about china's military developments