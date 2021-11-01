Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 21:18 IST
Vaccine program for 5-11 year-olds to be fully operational by next week-White House
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A U.S. program to administer coronavirus vaccinations to children aged 5 to 11 will be fully operational by the week of Nov. 8, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters via a virtual briefing, Zients also said 15 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for younger children have begun the shipping process.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

