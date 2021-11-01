Left Menu

PM Modi thanks Scott Morrison for Australia's recognition of COVAXIN

"I thank my dear friend @ScottMorrisonMP for Australia’s recognition of India's COVAXIN. It is an important step forward in the post-COVID partnership between 🇮🇳 and 🇦🇺."

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 21:31 IST
PM Modi thanks Scott Morrison for Australia’s recognition of COVAXIN
"I thank my dear friend @ScottMorrisonMP for Australia’s recognition of India's COVAXIN. It is an important step forward in the post-COVID partnership between 🇮🇳 and 🇦🇺." Image Credit: Twitter(@PMOIndia)
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has thanked the Prime Minister of Australia, H. E. Scott Morrison for Australia's recognition of India's COVAXIN.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

"I thank my dear friend @ScottMorrisonMP for Australia's recognition of India's COVAXIN. It is an important step forward in the post-COVID partnership between 🇮🇳 and 🇦🇺."

(With Inputs from PIB)

