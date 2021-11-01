PM Modi thanks Scott Morrison for Australia’s recognition of COVAXIN

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has thanked the Prime Minister of Australia, H. E. Scott Morrison for Australia's recognition of India's COVAXIN.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

"I thank my dear friend @ScottMorrisonMP for Australia's recognition of India's COVAXIN. It is an important step forward in the post-COVID partnership between 🇮🇳 and 🇦🇺."

(With Inputs from PIB)