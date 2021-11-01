Left Menu

Italy reports 20 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 2,818 new cases

Italy reported 20 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, against 26 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 2,818 from 4,526. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 364 from a previous 342. Some 146,725 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 350,170, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 01-11-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 22:15 IST
Italy reported 20 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, against 26 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 2,818 from 4,526. Italy has registered 132,120 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.77 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,863 on Monday, up from 2,752 a day earlier. There were 33 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 17 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 364 from a previous 342.

Some 146,725 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 350,170, the health ministry said.

