India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 106.79 cr

With the administration of 47,79,920 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 106.79 crore (106,79,85,487) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Monday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 22:17 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
With the administration of 47,79,920 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 106.79 crore (106,79,85,487) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Monday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that the country has achieved the milestone by administering more than 78 per cent of first doses and 35 per cent of second doses of COVID-19 vaccination to the eligible population.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data, India has administered a cumulative to 73,43,26,343 vaccine doses, while as many as 33,36,59,144 second doses have been administered in the country. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the Ministry added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

