UP: 10 cases of Zika virus reported in Kanpur so far

As many as 10 cases of Zika virus has been reported so far in Kanpur, said an official on Monday.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-11-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 22:39 IST
Kanpur Chief Medical Officer Nepal Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As many as 10 cases of Zika virus has been reported so far in Kanpur, said an official on Monday. Kanpur Chief Medical Officer Nepal Singh informed that preventive measures have been taken to curb the spread of the Zika virus.

"A total of 10 positive cases of Zika virus have been reported till now. Since day one, we have been taking preventive measures to control the spread," Singh told ANI. On being asked about the measures taken to curb the spread of the Zika virus, he said, "70-100 teams have been conducting house to house surveillance work."

Further, on creating a containment zone, the Kanpur CMO said, "We have created a containment zone of 3 km and all the activities are being done in a rightful manner in the zone." Telling about the sampling process to detect the Zika virus, the CMO said, "We have deployed a team of 50 workers for the sampling work. Till now, we have sent 1100-1200 samples, out of all reports of some have arrived. Daily sampling of 250-300 is being done."

The first case of the Zika virus in Kanpur was reported on October 25. Later, the central government sent a multi-disciplinary team to Kanpur. Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day, symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache. (ANI)

