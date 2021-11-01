Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-11-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 23:21 IST
Punjab sees 20 more COVID-19 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Punjab on Monday reported 20 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 6,02,420, according to a medical bulletin.

With one COVID-related death reported from Pathankot, the toll reached 16,560, as per the bulletin.

Among new COVID-19 cases, Hoshiarpur reported four, followed by three in Pathankot and two each in Ludhiana, Mohali and Patiala.

The number of active cases was 247.

Twenty-two people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,613, as per the bulletin.

Chandigarh reported three COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,354. The toll stood at 820.

The number of active cases in the city was 34 while the number of cured persons was 64,500.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

