UK records 40,077 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths on Monday
The United Kingdom recorded 40,077 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 40 deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within 28 days, government data showed.
That compares with 38,009 coronavirus cases and 74 deaths a day earlier.
