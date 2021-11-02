U.S. CDC recommends avoiding travel to Russia, Belgium over COVID-19 cases
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday it recommended avoiding travel to Russia, Belgium and Slovakia over "very high" COVID-19 cases. The CDC said it was raising https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/map-and-travel-notices.html from Level 3 to Level 4 ratings for the three countries. The CDC currently rates about 80 countries and territories as Level 4.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday it recommended avoiding travel to Russia, Belgium and Slovakia over "very high" COVID-19 cases.
The CDC said it was raising https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/map-and-travel-notices.html from Level 3 to Level 4 ratings for the three countries. It also raised Burkina Faso to Level 4. The CDC currently rates about 80 countries and territories as Level 4.
