U.S. CDC recommends avoiding travel to Russia, Belgium over COVID-19 cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday it recommended avoiding travel to Russia, Belgium and Slovakia over "very high" COVID-19 cases.

The CDC said it was raising https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/map-and-travel-notices.html from Level 3 to Level 4 ratings for the three countries. It also raised Burkina Faso to Level 4. The CDC currently rates about 80 countries and territories as Level 4.