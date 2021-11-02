Left Menu

French new COVID cases see biggest weekly jump since late July

The health ministry reported 1,866 new cases on Monday, compared to 1,295 last Monday, taking the total to 7.17 million in a continuation of an upward trend that started around mid-October. The seven-day moving average of new cases - which smoothes out daily reporting irregularities - rose further to 5,940 from a three-month low of 4,172 on Oct. 10.

The number of daily new COVID-19 cases in France on Monday jumped by 44% compared to a week ago, the biggest week-on-week percentage increase since late July as new cases tallies and hospital data continued to deteriorate. The health ministry reported 1,866 new cases on Monday, compared to 1,295 last Monday, taking the total to 7.17 million in a continuation of an upward trend that started around mid-October.

The seven-day moving average of new cases - which smoothes out daily reporting irregularities - rose further to 5,940 from a three-month low of 4,172 on Oct. 10. It had set a 2021 record of 42,225 in mid-April before falling to a 2021 low of 1,816 at the end of June. The number of Covid patients in French intensive care units rose by 23 to 1,069 on Monday and was up nearly 4% week-on-week, the biggest increase since late August. The number of patients in ICUs had fallen to 1,007 on Oct. 23 from over 2,500 early June, but has been on an upward trend since then.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in French hospital also increased again, by 67 to 6,639.

