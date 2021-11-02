Left Menu

Brazil registers 98 new COVID-19 deaths, lowest since April 2020

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 02-11-2021 03:19 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 03:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Brazil registered 98 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, according to data released by the Health Ministry, the lowest daily number since April 2020.

The Health Ministry also reported 3,838 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Monday. Brazil has reported 607,922 deaths due to the virus, the world's second highest tally behind only the United States.

