Mexico reports additional 99 COVID-19 deaths
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 02-11-2021 05:05 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 05:05 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexico's health ministry reported 99 more confirmed coronavirus fatalities on Monday, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 288,464.
Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both COVID-19 cases and deaths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health ministry
- Mexico
Advertisement