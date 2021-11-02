Left Menu

Japan to shorten quarantine for inbound business travellers - media

Japan's government plans to shorten COVID-19 quarantine periods for inbound business travellers from 10 days to 3, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday. Additionally, the government plans to expand the number of daily border entrants from 3,500 people to 5,000 later this month. Japan currently requires a 10-day quarantine for travellers, regardless of vaccination status.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-11-2021 06:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's government plans to shorten COVID-19 quarantine periods for inbound business travellers from 10 days to 3, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday. The easing may be instituted as early as next Monday, NHK said. Additionally, the government plans to expand the number of daily border entrants from 3,500 people to 5,000 later this month.

Japan currently requires a 10-day quarantine for travellers, regardless of vaccination status. That time was shortened from 14 days last month. Domestic and foreign business groups in Japan have lobbied the government to ease border restrictions to be more in line with major trading partners. The United States and European Union allow entry to travellers from most countries as long as they have proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

