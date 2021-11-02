China reports 71 new coronavirus cases for Nov 1 vs 92 day earlier

China reported 71 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 1 compared with 92 a day earlier, the health authority said on Tuesday. Of the new infections, 54 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 59 a day earlier.

The northeastern province of Heilongjiang led with 27 new local cases, followed by new reports of infections in Hebei, Gansu, Inner Mongolia, Beijing, Ningxia, as well as Shandong, Jiangxi and Qinghai. China reported 13 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 24 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. As of Nov. 1, mainland China had 97,314 confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)