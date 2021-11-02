Left Menu

Jharkhand logs 7 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Jharkhand reported seven fresh COVID-19 infections and 18 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department on Monday.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 02-11-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 09:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Jharkhand reported seven fresh COVID-19 infections and 18 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department on Monday. According to the data issued by the health department at 9 pm yesterday, no death was reported in the last 24 hours and a total of 5,138 people in the state have succumbed to the virus so far.

With the addition of new cases, the active caseload in the state now stands at 97. As many as 3,48,771 cases have been reported in the state so far. The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.49 per cent and a total of 3,43,536 people have recovered from the virus so far.

A total of 1,59,85,878 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state so far which includes 36,704 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

