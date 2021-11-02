Health News Roundup: White House says 15 million COVID-19 shots will roll out to children by next week; Heart attack patients with COVID-19 have lower survival rate; Israeli data supports use of Pfizer booster and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

White House says 15 million COVID-19 shots will roll out to children by next week

The United States is rolling out Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 this week, but most of the 15 million shots being shipped initially are unlikely to be available before next week, the White House said on Monday. Millions of doses specifically formulated for children of that age group will start arriving at distribution centers over the next few days, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said, and the federal government has purchased enough supply for all eligible 28 million children.

Heart attack patients with COVID-19 have lower survival rate; Israeli data supports use of Pfizer booster

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. Heart attack patients with COVID-19 have a lower survival rate

U.S. administers about 423 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 423,005,384 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 518,561,375 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The figures were up from the 422,070,099 vaccine doses, the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 31.

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine gets first authorization; expects more within weeks, CEO says

Novavax Inc expects regulators in India, the Philippines, and elsewhere to make a decision on its COVID-19 vaccine within "weeks," its chief executive told Reuters, after the shot on Monday received its first emergency use authorization (EUA) from Indonesia. Novavax shares were up about 13% after the company also said it had filed an application for emergency use of the vaccine to Canada and the European Medicines Agency.

Factbox: Asia-Pacific countries begin to open selectively for international travel

Asia-Pacific countries, which have had some of the world's strictest border controls and quarantine rules during the pandemic, are starting to open selectively to fully vaccinated international travelers as well as their unvaccinated children. THAILAND

Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 247.14 million, death toll at 5,237,744

More than 247.14 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,237,744​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

California judge delivers drugmakers 1st trial win in opioid litigation

A California judge on Monday said he would rule against several large counties that accused four drugmakers of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic, saying they failed during a trial to prove their $50 billion cases. Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson issued a tentative ruling https://tmsnrt.rs/3mwfCNb finding Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Endo International PLC, and AbbVie Inc's Allergan unit not liable.

Russia counts cost of missteps, vaccine refusals as COVID tide keeps rising

Ambulance attendant Roman Stebakov has come face-to-face with COVID-19 many times - but he'd rather take his chances with the disease than get himself injected with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. "I won't get vaccinated until, I don't know, they break me and vaccinate me by force. I don't see the point in it, there are no guarantees it's safe," says the paramedic from Oryol, 300 km (185 miles) south of Moscow.

Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared his coronavirus vaccination order for emergency responders a success, with no disruption to city services, despite a sickout by some firefighters who officials said were protesting the mandate. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

U.S. Supreme Court leans toward allowing challenge to Texas abortion law

Two months after letting a near-total ban on abortion in Texas take effect, conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday signaled they are reconsidering their positions and could let abortion providers pursue a bid to invalidate the law. The court on Sept. 1 declined to halt the law in a 5-4 decision with all but one of its six conservative justices in the majority. During three hours of oral arguments on Monday, at least two of the justices who had allowed the law to be enforced - Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett - appeared to lean toward permitting abortion providers to proceed with their legal challenge.

