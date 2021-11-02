Left Menu

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

New infections in Tokyo fell to 9 on Monday, down from more than 5,000 a day during a wave in August driven by the infectious Delta variant. Restrictions in Sydney to ease weeks ahead of schedule Australia's biggest city will lift more COVID-19 curbs for vaccinated residents ahead of schedule next week, while delaying freedoms it has promised for unvaccinated Sydneysiders as officials aim to boost inoculations. Vaccinated people in the harbour city of around 5 million will be allowed unlimited numbers of guests in their homes from Nov. 8.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 11:16 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Japan eases COVID-19 border curbs

Japan on Tuesday confirmed plans to gradually ease COVID-19 border restrictions but fell short of calls from business lobbies to open up the country in line with its major trading partners. While a shorter quarantine would be welcome, it would only benefit business travelers and Japanese nationals, said Michael Mroczek, president of the European Business Council in Japan. The bigger issue is the remaining hold on long-term visas. COVID-19 cases have fallen dramatically in Japan as the nation's vaccination rate has pushed past 70% of the population. New infections in Tokyo fell to 9 on Monday, down from more than 5,000 a day during a wave in August driven by the infectious Delta variant.

Restrictions in Sydney to ease weeks ahead of schedule Australia's biggest city will lift more COVID-19 curbs for vaccinated residents ahead of schedule next week while delaying freedoms it has promised for unvaccinated Sydneysiders as officials aim to boost inoculations.

Vaccinated people in the harbor city of around 5 million will be allowed unlimited numbers of guests in their homes from Nov. 8. Pubs and clubs will also be able to accommodate more guests and reopen dance floors, in changes that were initially planned to come into force on Dec. 1. White House says 15 mln shots will roll out to children

The United States is rolling out Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 this week, but most of the 15 million shots being shipped initially are unlikely to be available before next week, the White House said on Monday. Millions of doses specifically formulated for children of that age group will start arriving at distribution centers over the next few days, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said, and the federal government has purchased enough supply for all eligible 28 million children.

As mandate kicks in, ranks of unvaccinated NY police, firefighters dwindle New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared his coronavirus vaccination order for emergency responders a success on Monday, with no disruption to city services, despite a sickout by some firefighters who officials said were protesting the mandate.

The New York mandate prompted several thousand uniformed workers, including emergency medical services and sanitation employees, to get the required minimum first shot by the Friday afternoon deadline, and more than 3,500 others to do so over the weekend, de Blasio said. Amazon lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated U.S. warehouse workers

Amazon.com Inc will not require fully vaccinated U.S. warehouse employees to wear masks at work from Tuesday unless mandated by state or local law, a source familiar with the matter said. Amazon's decision comes just before the crucial holiday season, for which it has been hiring thousands of hourly workers by offering them sign-up bonuses in a tight job market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
3
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021