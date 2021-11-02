Delhi: Mandaviya visits medical college, lauds healthcare workers for COVID-19 duties
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday visited Lady Hardinge Medical College and appreciated healthcare workers for their work and efforts in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, amid the rising dengue cases across the country, Mandaviya on Monday chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi with the officials and stressed the need for effective coordination between the Centre and states.
On October 30, the Delhi government allowed the hospitals in the national capital to divert one-third of beds reserved only for COVID-19 patients to the patients of Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya, as per the official order. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
