Czech daily COVID-19 cases top 7,500, highest since March

The Czech Republic recorded 7,591 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 1, the highest daily tally since the end of March, Czech Radio reported on Tuesday. On the same day last week, 4,277 cases were detected. The country of 10.7 million has 1,813 people hospitalised with the illness, 284 of whom are in intensive care. As of Monday, 6.09 million people were fully vaccinated.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 02-11-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 12:36 IST
