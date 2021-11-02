Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 12:51 IST
Health Minister Mandaviya visits Lady Hardinge hospital
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday visited the Centre-run Lady Hardinge (LHMC) hospital in Delhi and asked the authorities there to simplify the procedures for availing healthcare services and make them people-friendly, sources said.

Holding a discussion with the hospital officials and doctors, he stressed the need for reforms at the grassroots level so that services are streamlined for the benefit of patients, according to the sources.

He acknowledged the contribution of doctors and nurses and other healthcare workers during the Covid pandemic and motivated them to continue rendering such services in the days to come, they said.

''The minister visited the facility and asked the authorities there to simplify the procedures for availing healthcare services and make them patient-friendly,'' a source said.

