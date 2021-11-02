Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll rises to new record high
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-11-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 14:10 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll rose to a record high of 1,178 on Tuesday amid a surge that has forced officials to re-impose a partial lockdown nationwide.
The government coronavirus task force also reported 39,008 new infections in the last 24 hours, including 5,736 in Moscow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement