Romania's COVID-19 deaths at new record high

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 02-11-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 15:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Romania reported record numbers of daily coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, data showed, and there were no available intensive care beds across the European Union's second-least vaccinated state.

New infections in the preceding 24 hours topped 11,000 but down from a peak seen in October, while 591 people died of the virus, preliminary official data showed.

The pandemic has killed 48,664 people in the country so far. Romania has fully vaccinated roughly 37% of its adult population and although daily inoculation numbers have risen in recent weeks, scepticism remains elevated because of distrust in state institutions and misinformation campaigns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

