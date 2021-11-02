Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to vote on COVID-19 vaccine in young children' China won't give up on its zero-tolerance COVID policy soon - experts and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. CDC advisers to vote on COVID-19 vaccine in young children

The United States could begin administering Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 as soon as Wednesday after a panel of outside experts votes on Tuesday on how broadly the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) should recommend its use in the age group. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization of the vaccine in the age group on Friday, but CDC Director Rochelle Walensky must make her recommendations before it can be rolled out.

China won't give up on its zero-tolerance COVID policy soon - experts

China will not give up on its zero-tolerance policy towards local COVID-19 cases any time soon, some experts said, as the policy has allowed it to quickly quell local outbreaks, while the virus continues to spread outside its borders. To stop local cases from turning into wider outbreaks, China has developed and continually refined its COVID-fighting arsenal -- including mass testing, targeted lockdowns and travel restrictions - even when those anti-COVID measures occasionally disrupted local economies.

White House says 15 million COVID-19 shots will roll out to children by next week

The United States is rolling out Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 this week, but most of the 15 million shots being shipped initially are unlikely to be available before next week, the White House said on Monday. Millions of doses specifically formulated for children of that age group will start arriving at distribution centers over the next few days, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said, and the federal government has purchased enough supply for all eligible 28 million children.

Dutch weigh vaccine boosters, new restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge

Dutch health authorities are to decide on Tuesday whether to recommend COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for adults, while the government weighs a new package of restrictions, amid the latest surge in new infections. Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to announce new measures to slow the spread of the virus at a press conference slated for 1800GMT.

AstraZeneca increases COVID-19 vaccine supply to Thailand after row

AstraZeneca Plc provided Thailand 10.5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine last month, the firm said on Tuesday, months after an official said the government was considering curbing exports from its local plant because of lower supplies. Thailand had been pushing for 10 million doses each month to be able to fight back against coronavirus infections in the country of about 66 million people.

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine gets first authorization; expects more within weeks, CEO says

Novavax Inc expects regulators in India, the Philippines and elsewhere to make a decision on its COVID-19 vaccine within "weeks," its chief executive told Reuters, after the shot on Monday received its first emergency use authorization (EUA) from Indonesia. Novavax shares were up about 13% after the company also said it had filed an application for emergency use of the vaccine to Canada and the European Medicines Agency.

Factbox: Asia-Pacific countries begin to open selectively for international travel

Asia-Pacific countries, which have had some of the world's strictest border controls and quarantine rules during the pandemic, are starting to open selectively to fully vaccinated international travellers as well as their unvaccinated children. THAILAND

COVID-19 still rages, but some U.S. states reject federal funds to help

As the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic burns through the rural U.S. state of Idaho, health officials say they don't have enough tests to track the disease's spread or sufficient medical workers to help the sick. It's not for want of funding.

Pfizer raises COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast to $36 billion for 2021

Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised the full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by 7.5% to $36 billion, as it signs deals with countries for booster doses and receives clearances for using its shots in broader age groups. The company said it is also on track to deliver 2.3 billion doses of the vaccine, out of the roughly 3 billion it plans to make this year.

U.S. Supreme Court leans toward allowing challenge to Texas abortion law

Two months after letting a near-total ban on abortion in Texas take effect, conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday signaled they are reconsidering their positions and could let abortion providers pursue a bid to invalidate the law. The court on Sept. 1 declined to halt the law in a 5-4 decision with all but one of its six conservative justices in the majority. During three hours of oral arguments on Monday, at least two of the justices who had allowed the law to be enforced - Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett - appeared to lean toward permitting abortion providers to proceed with their legal challenge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)