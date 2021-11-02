Left Menu

Dutch health council recommends COVID-19 booster for age 60+

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 02-11-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 19:41 IST
The Netherlands' Health Council on Tuesday recommended that adults aged 60 and older who have been previously been vaccinated against COVID-19 also receive booster shots.

The advice comes amid a major surge in new coronavirus cases in the Netherlands. The council's recommendations are routinely adopted by the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

