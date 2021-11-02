Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-11-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 20:38 IST
MP reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 121
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,872 on Tuesday with the addition of ten fresh cases, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,524, the official added.

The recovery count stands at 7,82,227, leaving the state with 121 active cases. With 52,180 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,03,95,656, the official added.

An official release said 7,11,69,974 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 91,514 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,872, new cases 10, death toll 10,524 (no change), recovered 7,82,227, active cases 121, number of tests so far 2,03,95,656.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

