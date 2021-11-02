Left Menu

Gujarat reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, zero death

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-11-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 21:06 IST
Gujarat reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, zero death
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 30 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 8,26,627, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,090, an official said.

With 27 people getting discharged, the recovery count reached 8,16,338, leaving the state with 199 active cases, he said.

Vadodara led with seven cases, followed by six in Junagadh, five in Ahmedabad, among other districts, he said.

An official release said 3.02 lakh people got COVID-19 vaccine jabs on Tuesday, raising the total number of doses administered in the state so far to 7.13 crore.

No new case or recovery were reported from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, leaving the Union Territory's tally and recovery count at 10,654 and 10,647, respectively, and the active caseload at three.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,627, new cases 30, death toll 10,090, discharged 8,16,338, active cases 199, people tested so far - figures not released.

