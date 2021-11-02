Mizoram reports 830 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram on Tuesday reported 830 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in nearly two weeks, taking the northeast state's tally to 1,22,354, a health department official said.

The state had reported 165 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 435 as two more people succumbed to the infection, he said. The single-day positivity rate increased to 13.99 per cent from 7.49 per cent the previous day, the official said. At least 182 children were among the newly infected people, he said.

Mizoram now has 6,064 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,15,855 have so far recovered from the disease, including 1,243 people in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 94.68 per cent and the death rate is 0.35 per cent.

According to state Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) more than 13.24 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, of which 6,501 samples were tested on Monday.

Over 6.98 lakh people have been vaccinated till Monday, of which 5.16 lakh people have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi.

