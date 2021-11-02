Left Menu

Mizoram reports 830 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram on Tuesday reported 830 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in nearly two weeks, taking the northeast states tally to 1,22,354, a health department official said.The state had reported 165 COVID-19 cases on Monday.The COVID-19 death toll rose to 435 as two more people succumbed to the infection, he said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 02-11-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 21:13 IST
Mizoram reports 830 new COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram on Tuesday reported 830 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in nearly two weeks, taking the northeast state's tally to 1,22,354, a health department official said.

The state had reported 165 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 435 as two more people succumbed to the infection, he said. The single-day positivity rate increased to 13.99 per cent from 7.49 per cent the previous day, the official said. At least 182 children were among the newly infected people, he said.

Mizoram now has 6,064 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,15,855 have so far recovered from the disease, including 1,243 people in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 94.68 per cent and the death rate is 0.35 per cent.

According to state Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) more than 13.24 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, of which 6,501 samples were tested on Monday.

Over 6.98 lakh people have been vaccinated till Monday, of which 5.16 lakh people have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021